Highspot Fall Release Delivers Only Unified Enablement Platform for Go-to-Market Initiatives

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the only GTM enablement platform, today announced its Fall '24 product release, delivering the first unified platform for go-to-market (GTM) productivity. The Fall release introduces the Initiative Scorecard, an actionable dashboard that ties enablement activity to business outcomes. Highspot also announced new capabilities for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant, Highspot Copilot, which help sellers and sales managers successfully execute GTM initiatives through personalized coaching recommendations, skill and competency assessments, and learning reinforcement at every stage in the revenue lifecycle.

These new product capabilities, along with advances in automated document personalization, digital sales rooms, Salesforce and Microsoft integrations, and more come at an important company milestone. Over 20 million salespeople, channel partners, services personnel, and customers have now connected through the Highspot platform – a number that grows daily.

In a sales environment where 72 percent of salespeople don't expect to make quota , businesses worldwide must improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the GTM initiatives that bring their products and services to market, including retention, cross-selling, product launches, sales methodology adoption, and more. Highspot eliminates the silos between GTM teams that cause these initiatives to fail. According to independent research, Highspot customers using the platform to equip, train, and coach their revenue teams increase seller quota attainment by 24 percent.

"Businesses everywhere are prioritizing go-to-market initiative investments to drive predictable revenue growth," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Unfortunately, many of these initiatives fail because of siloed teams, data, and execution. Our unified platform eliminates these silos and drives sustainable growth by enabling you to successfully define, execute, and optimize your go-to-market initiatives."

Initiative Scorecard Drives GTM productivity By Analyzing leading Indicators in Unified View

Highspot's Initiative Scorecard delivers an end-to-end view of any GTM initiative. This first-of-its-kind scorecard ties enablement activity to lagging indicators like win rate, pipeline, and more – proving enablement's impact on business outcomes. GTM teams can use the Initiative Scorecard to deeply understand what is and is not working, then easily act to optimize execution. This analytics breakthrough unlocks new and actionable insight into how key initiatives are performing, creating a continuous feedback loop that drives better C-Suite strategy and GTM execution.

Fall Release Introduces Always-On Coaching

Highspot is the first enablement provider to make always-on sales coaching possible. The platform uses AI advances to deliver real-time, personalized recommendations, scalable skills and competency assessments, proactive feedback, learning reinforcement, and actionable analytics to sellers and managers at every step in the sales process:

Skills and Competencies: Improve team performance and drive effective GTM initiative execution through targeted coaching using customizable, 360-degree assessments, proficiency tracking, and integrated feedback. Highspot Copilot unlocks even more insight into seller performance by assisting in 360-degree skill assessments, accelerating manager and seller evaluations of practice sessions, real-world meetings, and more. Highspot is extending its deep partnership with Corporate Visions to uplevel sellers' most critical skills. Now all Highspot customers can define skills and competencies in Highspot using Corporate Visions' plug-and-play "Great 8" framework available through Highspot's industry-first Marketplace.

Improve team performance and drive effective GTM initiative execution through targeted coaching using customizable, 360-degree assessments, proficiency tracking, and integrated feedback. Meeting Prep: A robust collection of features, including meeting summaries, customer objections, action items, and recommended content to streamline and bolster meeting preparation.

Unifying the GTM Experience

Highspot's Fall release further enriches the experience of salespeople, marketers, enablement professionals, customer success teams, and more with new capabilities for:

Automated content personalization : Advancements in AutoDocs, Highspot's native, user-friendly document generation experience, enable GTM teams to connect data from CRM and other sources to build dynamic, personalized content at scale.

: Advancements in AutoDocs, Highspot's native, user-friendly document generation experience, enable GTM teams to connect data from CRM and other sources to build dynamic, personalized content at scale. Best-in-class Salesforce integrations : Highspot content and analytics are now embedded directly in Salesforce Agentforce, Sales Programs, Sales Engagement, Data Cloud, and Slack workflows so sellers can easily and effectively engage buyers throughout their Salesforce workflow.

: Highspot content and analytics are now embedded directly in Salesforce Agentforce, Sales Programs, Sales Engagement, Data Cloud, and Slack workflows so sellers can easily and effectively engage buyers throughout their Salesforce workflow. Deeper AI integrations with Microsoft: New connections to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot for Sales, and Highspot Copilot-powered recommendations in Dynamics 365, enhance productivity for global revenue teams using Microsoft solutions.

Highspot Brings Enablement Community Together at Spark 24

The Highspot Spark Community is the world's largest enablement community with more than 50,000 members, who have enrolled in 100,000 courses through Highspot University in the past 18 months. Spark 24, Highspot's annual conference bringing together its Spark Community, takes place October 23-24 in Seattle and online, and is once again sold out for in-person attendance. The event brings together the brightest minds in GTM strategy to share actionable insight for driving predictable revenue growth, including speakers from Aircover, Amazon Web Services, Arm, Bain, Consensus, Corporate Visions, Databricks, HSBC, Klue, Meta, Microsoft, NTT, Primerli, Salesforce, Vonage, and more.

You can still register to watch Spark 24 online and on-demand here . To learn more about Highspot's new product offerings, request a demo .

About Highspot

Highspot is the only unified enablement platform that drives GTM productivity. By combining guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers GTM teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency.

Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified experience and analytics, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across the entire go-to-market. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance, and increases sales and marketing return on investment.

