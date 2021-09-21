Highspot Launches the Highspot Marketplace to Give Customers Direct Access to Sales Expertise

Consistent rep performance unlocks repeatable revenue growth. Tweet this

"Consistent rep performance unlocks repeatable revenue growth. Achieving it requires a prescriptive approach to positive behavior change and skill development," said Jake Braly, VP Strategic Alliances and Partner Sales, Highspot. "In the same way that the App Store lets a user download apps, the Highspot Marketplace lets you download content and training packages from leading sales methodology firms directly into your Highspot environment. This is a huge win for both sales leaders and sales enablement teams that want to scale adoption of sales methodologies."

"To execute with confidence and achieve success in the sales moments that matter, today's sellers need continual access to skill training, tools and support resources in their daily workflow. This means relevant content, at the seller's fingertips, in the moment of action," said Andee Harris, CEO, Challenger. "The Highspot Marketplace is a great avenue to ensure your sellers adopt and consistently execute a strategic sales approach when revenue is on the line."

With the Highspot Marketplace, Highspot customers can:



Access exclusive content and offers: As a Highspot customer, explore exclusive offers and valuable expertise from the world's top sales and go-to-market experts.

As a Highspot customer, explore exclusive offers and valuable expertise from the world's top sales and go-to-market experts. Unify enablement: Bring professional sales and marketing expertise into Highspot to maximize adoption of valuable training and methodologies. With patented AI, deliver the best expertise in every selling scenario directly alongside content, in sales plays and in training.

Bring professional sales and marketing expertise into Highspot to maximize adoption of valuable training and methodologies. With patented AI, deliver the best expertise in every selling scenario directly alongside content, in sales plays and in training. Quantify and optimize: Understand if and when reps are engaging with professional training, how effectively they are executing it, and quantify revenue impact. Use Highspot Scorecards to bring together revenue and enablement data to produce actionable insights.

"Getting maximum value from professional training and sales methodology has never been easier," said Dave Mattson, CEO and President, Sandler Training. "By bringing together sales expertise and enablement technology, Highspot is giving customers the ability to enable their sellers with everything they need to consistently and effectively apply the right knowledge, skills and strategy in every sales engagement."

Available today, all Highspot customers can access the Highspot Marketplace and add expertise to their environments through the Highspot website or the Highspot app.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot

Related Links

https://www.highspot.com/

