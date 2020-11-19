Highspot Ranked a Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the revenue enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count, today announced it ranked No. 101 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Highspot's revenue grew 1,145 percent over the last three years.

Highspot was also recognized this week in the top five of the 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For, a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data provided by Glassdoor. This year's rankings feature businesses where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the first six months of the pandemic and highlight the potential links between positive company culture and overall corporate performance.

As companies everywhere look for ways to drive consistent revenue performance amidst change, leaders are turning to revenue enablement as the solution. Highspot's end-to-end enablement platform delivers content, guidance, training, coaching, engagement and 360-degree analytics, helping companies to get the most from their customer-facing teams in any economy.

"Growth follows when companies deliver real value that customers can use," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Our vibrant customer community plays an instrumental role in moving Highspot and the enablement category forward. As the world continues to change, our team will keep providing powerful solutions that our customers need to excel."

The recognition comes on the heels of significant company milestones in 2020:

Doubled Primary Business Metrics: Revenue, customer base and existing customer expansion continue to double year-over-year. Growth is in part attributed to Highspot's unmatched customer experience, making Highspot the highest rated enablement solution on major customer review sites including Salesforce AppExchange, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple App Store.

Launched the Industry's Only Natively Built, End-to-End Unified Revenue Enablement Platform: The Fall '20 release introduced new training and coaching capabilities and Scorecards that provide left-to-right analytics on business impact, enabling companies in every industry to drive consistent revenue performance.

Held Inaugural Global User Conference: Nearly 1,000 attendees around the world took part in Spark 2020, featuring keynote speakers including Adam Blitzer, Salesforce EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud, and Angela Duckworth, founder and CEO of Character Lab and bestselling author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance.

Continued International Expansion: Highspot launched its Austria, Germany and Switzerland (DACH) operations in Munich, and more than doubled the size of its team in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Earned Recognition for Company Growth and Culture: Highspot continues to lead the category in terms of product and people. Recent recognitions include:

Forbes Cloud 100

100 Four Fortune Magazine awards: No. 4 Best 100 Companies to Work For, No. 2 Best Workplaces in Technology, No. 6 Best Workplaces for Women, and No. 2 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Glassdoor's Top 10 Best Places to Work 2020

Seattle Business Magazine's No. 3 Best Company to Work For

Top Rated Award by TrustRadius

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

For more information about Highspot's sales enablement platform or career opportunities, visit www.highspot.com .

About Highspot

Highspot is the unified revenue enablement platform that helps companies get the most from their customer-facing teams. Our platform delivers intelligent content management, guidance, training, coaching, customer engagement and 360-degree analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a cohesive buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the leader in customer satisfaction ratings across Salesforce, AppExchange, G2, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple App Store.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected]



SOURCE Highspot

Related Links

https://www.highspot.com

