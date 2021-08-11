Highspot Recognized for People-First Culture

Every day, we work to create an inclusive culture, where our employees show up for each other in the best possible way. Tweet this

The Forbes Cloud 100 is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35 percent), estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent) and people and culture (15 percent). Highspot climbed 52 spots to number 46 on this year's Cloud 100, one of the biggest gains for this year's honorees.

The Best Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from employees. In that survey, 97 percent of Highspot's employees said Highspot is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The recognition continues a record-breaking fiscal year for the company, as companies such as Aetna, a CVS Health company; DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Verizon Media and hundreds more adopt Highspot to drive consistent sales performance and build a scalable, repeatable revenue engine in dynamic market conditions.

As global demand for sales enablement continues to rise, Highspot is scaling internationally across its North America and EMEA operations to support hundreds of customers and accelerate its platform development. Amidst its growth, Highspot is continuing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, aspiring to reflect the diversity of the communities in which it operates and create an environment where employees bring their true and unique selves to work. As part of this mission, the company is pursuing aggressive hiring targets for under-represented groups and partnering with organizations dedicated to diversifying the technology space, including Ada Developers Academy, Technology Access Foundation and Year Up.

Highspot 2021 Recognition



The Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world

Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces

Magazine's Best Workplaces Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces for Millennials

Magazine's Best Workplaces for Millennials Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Technology

Magazine's Best Workplaces in Technology Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2021

Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021

America's Best Startup Employers 2021 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

