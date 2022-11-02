Highspot's Customer Growth Surges as Companies Turn to Enablement to Drive Sales Productivity

Platform usage increases to more than 12 million connected users in 2022

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced surging customer adoption as companies leverage its capabilities to equip, train and coach reps, and analyze their programs to improve sales performance. Over the last year, Highspot connected more than 12 million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in digital sales experiences, representing a 50 percent increase in platform usage from the previous year.

Highspot company momentum is reflected in the growing global community, which comes together annually for the customer conference, Highspot Spark. With Pitch Styles, reps are able to capture buyer attention, analyze engagement and optimize sales content to move deals forward.

Companies are under pressure to not only protect the bottom line, but to achieve more with less. Sales enablement is a growing area of investment as organizations realize the urgency of equipping their revenue teams with content and resources that win deals and drive revenue. In fact, according to Gartner, "Sales enablement grew several percentage points faster than the sales segment average, demonstrating continued enhanced interest in solutions that can increase the effectiveness of sellers" (Gartner®, Market Share Analysis: CRM Sales Software, Worldwide, 2021, 2022)*.

"In a challenging sales environment, strategic enablement is the way forward," said Sheevaun Thatcher, VP of Global Sales and Success Enablement, Slack. "Our discipline has the power to effectively enable our sales team amid constant change. Highspot helps drive this work with insight into what's working and what's not, so we can build seller programs that increase quota attainment."

Businesses are increasingly looking to sales enablement to empower their revenue teams. Within the past year, Highspot experienced:

Increase in enterprise adoption, counting leaders like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo among its enterprise customers.

Adoption within industries such as Consumer Packaged Goods and Healthcare with increases in customers by 67 percent and 64 percent, respectively.

Customer growth within the Manufacturing (41 percent increase), Media (45 percent increase) and Professional Services (44 percent increase) industries.

Doubled revenue across the U.K., Germany and northern Europe ; opened offices in France and the Australia and New Zealand markets.

and northern ; opened offices in and the and markets. More than 2,000 registered attendees for Spark '22, its third annual global customer conference.

Adoption by global enterprises and within a vast variety of industries underscores the promise of sales enablement as a critical tool for sales. Behind this customer growth is the increasing impact of Highspot's platform, as revenue teams leverage recent product innovations to drive business value:

Recently released pitch features allow Pitch Styles to be used as fully functioning Digital Sales Rooms where reps see better buyer engagement with a nearly 20 percent increase in average viewing time per pitch.

In the two years since its launch, customers are eagerly taking advantage of the raining and Coaching feature set, adding on average one course every one-and-a-half months.

"Right now, organizations are doing everything possible to manage the pace of change and evolve," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Sales enablement is a critical success lever for go-to-market initiatives – Highspot allows you to take control of your program, your team, and ultimately your business outcomes."

Highspot's recent product releases deliver capabilities and resources to help leaders equip, train and coach, their salespeople and analyze the impact of their initiatives. Among these resources is the Strategic Enablement Framework, the definitive model to drive rep behavior change at scale and accelerate business growth, based on Highspot's work with hundreds of customers worldwide. Product innovations support how Highspot customers use AI to streamline rep workflows and quantify the impact of content and enablement, as well as reinforce rep learning with new training capabilities.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the productivity of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, to train and coach sellers, and to engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

