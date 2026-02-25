Highspring Expands Leadership and Global Delivery to Meet Rising Demand for Agile Professional Services

New consulting partners, managing partner appointments, and European expansion position the firm for continued growth in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspring, a leading global professional services organization, today announced the expansion of its consulting leadership team, the appointment of new managing partners in Talent Solutions, and continued international growth with a new presence in Dublin, Ireland and Lisbon, Portugal. These investments strengthen Highspring's ability to deliver integrated Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions to clients navigating rapid technological and market change.

Four Consulting Partners Join Highspring to Deliver Greater Growth for Clients

Highspring announced the addition of four partners to its Consulting practice, deepening its capabilities across core industries such as Financial Services and Aerospace and Defense, as well as solutions including Finance Transformation, Transaction Advisory, Technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and Data Modernization.

Lauren Herder: Finance Transformation

Lauren Herder joined Highspring in Q4 2025 to deepen the firm's Business Transformation capabilities and support the firm's Atlanta expansion. She helps organizations modernize business and finance operations to improve decision-making, efficiency, and scalability. Lauren brings over 20 years of experience from multiple Big Four firms, having worked with both public and private companies.

Paul MacIntosh: Financial Services Leader

Paul MacIntosh joins Highspring as the firm's Financial Services Leader, driving its largest industry vertical, where he will set strategy and drive execution. Paul supports clients with complex transaction advisory, SEC and regulatory reporting, public company audit readiness, enterprise risk management implementation, and technology-enabled transformation initiatives. Paul brings deep industry experience, having worked for over 28 years in financial services globally in New York, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, and Australia. Prior to joining Highspring, his previous role was a Managing Partner serving as the Americas Assurance Advisory Leader for Financial Services at a Big Four firm.

Bryan Rhody: Technology Solutions Leader

Bryan Rhody joins Highspring as the Technology Solutions Practice Leader, where he will drive the firm's technology-enabled transformation capabilities to help clients accelerate growth and operational performance. Bryan is known for building and scaling integrated technology and consulting solutions that amplify business impact across organizations. He previously served as Managing Partner and Technology Solutions and AI Practice Co-Leader at a leading West Coast advisory firm, advising clients on modernization, digital transformation, and technology strategy.

Anthony Kim: Government Contract Advisory Services Leader

Anthony Kim joins as the leader of Highspring's Government Contract Advisory Services, advising aerospace and defense organizations on compliance, cost optimization, and growth in the federal marketplace. He brings over 25 years of experience as a consulting leader and industry expert, previously serving as Vice President, Government Compliance at a major national security and IT services company.

Vaco by Highspring Appoints Managing Partners to Lead Talent Solutions in San Diego and Cincinnati

Vaco by Highspring named Kevin Lyle as Managing Partner in its San Diego office, and Palmer Karsh in its Cincinnati office, strengthening leadership in the firm's Talent Solutions business.

Kevin Lyle: Managing Partner, San Diego

Kevin Lyle brings nearly 20 years of experience serving commercial and government clients. He will oversee operations and support clients with direct hire and contingent workforce solutions across the region.

Palmer Karsh: Managing Partner, Cincinnati

Palmer Karsh brings a deep level of talent solutions expertise in sectors such as data science, analytics, and artificial intelligence to Vaco's Cincinnati Office. She will play a key role in driving the office's continued expansion and strengthening client partnerships across the region.

Expanding Into Europe with New Presence in Ireland and Portugal

In 2025, Highspring formally launched its Dublin, Ireland office, followed by the opening of its Lisbon, Portugal office in February 2026—marking a major milestone in the expansion of its Managed Services and global delivery capabilities. The Dublin and Lisbon locations represent the sixth and seventh countries in which Highspring has established a physical presence and support the firm's next phase of international growth.

Benefits of the Ireland Expansion Include:

Access to top-tier talent: Europe's ecosystem offers experienced specialists across engineering, operations, finance, and other critical disciplines.

Europe's ecosystem offers experienced specialists across engineering, operations, finance, and other critical disciplines. Enhanced European client support: Local presence enables closer collaboration and improved service delivery for multinational clients.

Local presence enables closer collaboration and improved service delivery for multinational clients. A stronger global delivery model: The new entities increase operational resilience and expand Highspring's multi-shore delivery capabilities.

"2025 was a transformational year for Highspring and our clients," said Brian Waller, CEO of Highspring. "We unified our brand, expanded globally, and strengthened our Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions capabilities. As we enter 2026, we're focused on helping clients operate with greater resilience, clarity, and speed."

About Highspring

Highspring is a leading global professional services organization with three integrated offerings—Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions. Vaco by Highspring specializes in delivering tailored Talent Solutions. Our expertise includes Accounting and Finance, Business and Digital Transformation, Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, and more. With more than 10,000 employees across 45+ offices worldwide, we give partners the agility to thrive, address challenges, and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Get to know us at www.highspring.com.

Media Contact

Highspring PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Highspring