Plantensive Joins Highspring in Brand Transformation to Offer Integrated Retail Planning and Supply Chain Management Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspring, a leading global professional services organization, is expanding its retail planning and supply chain management capabilities by fully integrating its long-standing Plantensive brand. In March 2025, Highspring streamlined its portfolio to provide clients with seamless, integrated solutions. Since then, Plantensive has continued to operate as a close partner within Highspring's ecosystem, working collaboratively to deliver advanced supply chain services.

As of today, Plantensive has officially changed its name to Highspring to better reflect the nature of its deep partnership with the enterprise. Through this unified approach, clients gain expanded access to integrated consulting, managed services, and talent solutions through a single, cohesive model designed to address today's most complex market challenges.

"Our integrated approach allows us to move in step with our clients and deliver solutions that don't just guide strategy—they activate it," says Jeff Henry, President of Consulting at Highspring. "Leaders need support that goes beyond advice. Our market leading supply chain practice continues to bring differentiated expertise that our clients need and this brand update is the final step, aligning our market message to the way we already deliver internally, as one fully integrated solution under Highspring; helping clients navigate disruption and seize opportunities with greater agility."

In an environment where 95% of organizations have increased spending on supply chain analytics, yet fewer than 25% achieve high levels of analytics-driven improvement, businesses require both strategic insight and operational execution that supports our clients with their challenges hands-on. This integration empowers Highspring to deliver even greater value to clients by offering end-to-end solutions that not only respond to evolving demands but also help organizations innovate, adapt, and scale with confidence in a dynamic marketplace.

"For business leaders, 2026 has already brought varying levels of disruptions, shifting consumer expectations, and the need for real-time agility," said Bob Patel, Partner and Practice Leader, Retail Planning and Supply Chain Management at Highspring. "We're thrilled for Plantensive's next chapter with Highspring, as this integration enables us to deliver even greater impact for our clients and help them turn today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities."

With Plantensive's recent unification under the Highspring brand, Highspring continues to offer the following capabilities:

End-to-end supply chain & retail planning services, including demand forecasting, supply planning, inventory optimization, S&OP, space & category management, assortment planning, merchandize financial planning, store allocation, clearance pricing & promotions optimization and integrated business planning.

Implementing advanced analytics leveraging AI/ML driven leading technology platforms such as Blue Yonder and ketteQ to improve forecast accuracy and optimize inventory to improve margins.

Delivery scenario modeling and process improvement to help organizations reduce risk and plan for unexpected challenges, while building supply chain resiliency.

Aligning supply with demand across all channels, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making and measurable business outcomes.

For more information on Highspring's expanded Retail Planning and Supply Chain Management solutions, visit www.highspring.com

About Highspring

Highspring is a leading global professional services organization with three integrated offerings—Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions. Vaco by Highspring specializes in delivering tailored Talent Solutions. Our expertise includes Accounting and Finance, Business and Digital Transformation, Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, and more. With more than 10,000 employees across 45+ offices worldwide, we give partners the agility to thrive, address challenges, and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

