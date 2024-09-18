Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Florida based Mitchell Agency, Inc.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today its acquisition of Mitchell Agency, Inc ("Mitchell") out of Largo, FL. Along with Mitchell's business and personal insurance expertise, this transaction adds an additional location and eight employees to Highstreet's Gulf region under the leadership of Gulf Regional President, Vin Stazzone.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.