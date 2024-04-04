Highstreet Insurance Partners appoints new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to Drive People Strategy and Organizational Growth

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), announces the appointment of Jim Scott as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role Scott will spearhead the development and implementation of innovative people strategies to support the company's continued growth and foster a culture of excellence.

With over 20 plus years of experience in senior leadership and human resources roles, Scott brings a wealth of expertise in talent management, organizational development, and employee engagement.

Prior to joining Highstreet, Scott held key global HR leadership positions. His prior roles included CHRO for Avoka an Australian Fintech company and Casey Industrial a Denver based national industrial contractor company, where he has demonstrated a strong track record of building great teams and driving results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Highstreet team," said Emma Riza, Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to grow and expand our operations, having a seasoned CHRO like Jim on board will be instrumental in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent to drive our success."

Scott added "I am excited to join the talented team at Highstreet and contribute to the company's growth and success as we continue to build the best insurance agency. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and employees to cultivate a high-performing culture where our teams can thrive and make a meaningful impact."

Scott is based in Golden, Colorado. He earned his Bachelor of Business from Arizona State University.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

