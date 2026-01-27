HighTechLending Expands EquitySelect™ with New Second-Lien Option, Broadening Access to Home Equity for Equity-Rich Borrowers Seeking Lower Monthly Payments

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, a national mortgage innovator known for rethinking traditional lending models, today announced the launch of EquitySelect™ Second Lien, an expansion of its EquitySelect platform that provides a flexible second-lien solution alongside its original first-lien offering.

EquitySelect represents a new category of home-equity lending, one that prioritizes payment flexibility, preserves homeowner choice, and helps align required monthly payments with how modern households earn and manage their finances.

EquitySelect HELOC

The new second-lien version allows homeowners to access their equity without disturbing an existing low-rate first mortgage, while offering a flexible structure designed to help lower required monthly payments.

In addition, HighTechLending announced that EquitySelect is now available through its wholesale platform, enabling mortgage brokers, non-delegated lenders, banks, and credit unions to offer both first- and second-lien EquitySelect solutions to their customers.

Designed for Equity-Rich Borrowers Seeking Payment Flexibility

EquitySelect is built for equity-rich homeowners, including self-employed professionals, consultants, fixed-income borrowers, and retirees, who want more flexibility in managing monthly payments than traditional home-equity products typically allow. By introducing a capped, equity-based required payment rather than a fully amortizing structure, EquitySelect helps qualified homeowners to manage monthly obligations while accessing meaningful capital responsibly.

"As demand grows for smarter, more adaptive lending solutions, HighTechLending continues to lead the industry by challenging outdated norms and redefining responsible access to home equity," said David Peskin, CEO of HighTechLending. "Millions of homeowners have done everything right, built equity, saved for retirement, and locked in historically low first-mortgage rates, yet are still shut out of traditional home-equity lending. With EquitySelect Second Lien, we're expanding access, while giving homeowners a way to keep required monthly payments lower without refinancing."

Real-World Comparison: Traditional HELOC vs. EquitySelect™

The impact of EquitySelect's structure is best illustrated through real-world scenarios.

The Robinsons applied for a $495,000 traditional Home Equity Line of Credit ("HELOC") to complete a major renovation on their home. Despite a very low loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio and strong savings, the application was declined because Mr. Robinson is self-employed, so his income was considered inconsistent under standard debt-to-income ("DTI") ratio requirements.

Through EquitySelect Second Lien, the Robinsons were approved based on their substantial home equity and EquitySelect's equity-driven payment structure, rather than rigid income calculations. The lower required payment enabled them to move forward immediately with their renovation, while preserving their existing first mortgage and maintaining monthly budget flexibility.

A Payment Structure Designed for Real-World Cash Flow

Traditional HELOCs and home-equity loans typically require full principal-and-interest payments, which can limit affordability even for homeowners with strong long-term financial profiles. EquitySelect reimagines this structure by offering a capped floor payment, providing flexibility similar in concept to consumer credit cards, while remaining secured by real estate and governed by disciplined underwriting.

Key features of EquitySelect (First and Second Lien) include:

Lower required monthly payments that improve qualification for high-DTI borrowers

Equity-driven underwriting rather than income-only qualification

Availability as both a first-lien and second-lien solution

and solution Designed for equity-rich homeowners across a wide range of income profiles

Payment flexibility, allowing borrowers to pay more when cash flow permits

Use for home renovations, debt consolidation, liquidity needs, or home purchase

A responsible alternative to refinancing, downsizing, or high-interest consumer debt

Wholesale Availability for Brokers, Lenders, and Banks

With its wholesale rollout, EquitySelect gives brokers, lenders, and depository institutions a powerful new tool to serve homeowners with significant equity who are seeking more manageable monthly payment structures than traditional home-equity products provide.

By offering both first- and second-lien options through a single platform, EquitySelect enables partners to deliver customized solutions while preserving prudent credit standards.

About HighTechLending

HighTechLending is a national mortgage lender focused on innovative, consumer-centric lending solutions. By combining forward-thinking product design with disciplined underwriting, HighTechLending aims to responsibly expand access to capital while promoting long-term financial stability for homeowners.

