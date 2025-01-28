Hightouch Appoints Data Industry Veteran Adam Greco as Product Evangelist

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading composable CDP and AI Decisioning company, has named Adam Greco as its new Product Evangelist. With over two decades of experience shaping the data and analytics industry, Greco brings invaluable expertise to Hightouch as the company continues to expand its capabilities for enterprise marketing and data teams.

Hightouch has more than doubled revenue in the last year by helping marketers turn their data warehouse into a marketing platform for growth. The company is displacing traditional CDPs at major brands like Weight Watchers, PetSmart, and Accor while enhancing data activation with advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. Greco's deep industry knowledge and leadership will play a key role in Hightouch's continued expansion and in helping customers unlock the full potential of their data.

Greco's career has been defined by his leadership in data, having been one of Omniture's earliest customers and employees. His deep understanding of data strategies has helped thousands of marketers optimize their digital properties and create more efficient, impactful digital experiences. Greco is a highly regarded author, blogger, and speaker, having authored the definitive guide to Adobe Analytics and contributed extensively to the evolution of digital marketing and analytics practices.

He has held strategic roles at prominent organizations such as Salesforce and Amplitude and has been a trusted advisor to hundreds of organizations as they modernize their data and analytics technologies. Greco has served on the boards of several data technology organizations.

At Hightouch, Greco will help organizations unlock their data and embrace the disruptive potential of AI for marketers. His focus will be on educating and empowering customers to lean into new data and AI technologies safely and scalably.

"Adam knows what it takes to do digital transformation at the world's biggest companies and we're beyond excited to have his expertise at Hightouch," said Brian Kotlyar, VP of Marketing at Hightouch. "He can uniquely pair a big vision with pragmatic hands-on knowledge of how to make it real for marketers in any company. He has a passion for helping organizations use data to drive growth that aligns perfectly with our mission as a company."

"I'm thrilled to join Hightouch and help drive the future of data activation," said Greco. "The potential to transform how organizations leverage their data is immense, and I'm excited to work alongside the talented Hightouch team to help customers navigate the complexities of modern data infrastructure."

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

