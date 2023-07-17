Hightouch Named to Inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100

News provided by

Hightouch

17 Jul, 2023, 11:07 ET

Hightouch revolutionizes cloud infrastructure by enabling companies to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announces its inclusion in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.

Redpoint Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more. In celebration of this accolade, Hightouch Co-founders Kashish Gupta, Tejas Manohar, and Joshua Curl are joining Redpoint at Nasdaq alongside other InfraRed 100 company leaders to discuss the future of cloud infrastructure.

"It's an honor to be included in the first-ever InfraRed 100 alongside such an impressive cohort of cloud infrastructure companies. We built Hightouch because we believe in the power of the cloud data warehouse. Rather than simply treating the data warehouse as a final resting place for data, we enable companies to put the warehouse at the center of their business by syncing data from it to 200+ downstream tools. We give all team members the tools they need to activate data from the warehouse to power their business, marketing, sales, and operations use cases. We fundamentally believe in the limitless potential of the cloud infrastructure industry to drive innovation and provide a foundation for the future of the entire technology sector. Our thanks to Redpoint for highlighting these innovators, and congratulations to all companies on the list!" said Gupta.

All companies on the first annual InfraRed 100 are included here.

About Hightouch: Hightouch is a leading provider of Data Activation and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, enabling marketing and data teams to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse to over 200 destinations like ad platforms and CRMs. Hightouch is used by leading organizations like Cars.com, Spotify, TripAdvisor, PetSmart, and GameStop to unlock a fast, flexible, and scalable CDP alternative by enabling them to activate audiences and other customer data points directly from their organization's single source of truth - the data warehouse - out to the many business tools it is needed in.

About Redpoint Ventures: Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

SOURCE Hightouch

