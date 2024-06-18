Hightouch Named to Redpoint's InfraRed 100

Redpoint recognizes Hightouch for innovations in cloud infrastructure that are transforming how companies use their data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading innovator of the Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), proudly announces its recognition in the Redpoint InfraRed 100. This prestigious list highlights the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure, showcasing the future leaders set to revolutionize the market.

Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Netflix, Hims, and more, launched this list in 2023 to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies.

To commemorate this achievement, Hightouch's co-CEOs and co-founders, Tejas Manohar and Kashish Gupta, will join Redpoint at Nasdaq with other InfraRed 100 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of cloud infrastructure.

"Over the last few years, cloud data warehouses and data lakes have become the mainstream way to collect and unify data for the enterprise," said co-CEO Tejas Manohar. "Hightouch's Composable Customer Data Platform is the best way to quickly, safely, and affordably make that data actionable for marketing, advertising, operations, and more. We're grateful to Redpoint for recognizing our pioneering impact on cloud infrastructure and congratulate all the amazing companies being recognized with this award!"

About Hightouch: Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, The NBA, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization.

About Redpoint Ventures: Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information, visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

