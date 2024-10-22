Hightouch Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Snowflake customers use Hightouch to transform the AI Data Cloud into a marketing engine to drive growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch today announced that it has been recognized as a Customer Data Platform Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"In a new age of innovation, we're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Hightouch emerged as a Leader in the Customer Data Platform category by demonstrating many successful joint-customers using their CDP on the AI Data Cloud."

"Effective marketing relies on an effective data strategy," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO at Hightouch. "We're enabling the next generation of marketers to automate marketing with AI, analyze their own data, and build flexible audiences, journeys, and campaigns all directly from the AI Data Cloud. We're proud to be recognized as a Customer Data Platform Leader in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

