Hightouch Recognized as One of G2's Best Software Products for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the Data Activation company, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list . As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Only in the company's second year of go-to-market, this is the first time Hightouch has received this esteemed recognition. Hightouch has also been a consistent leader in the Reverse ETL, Customer Data Platform, and iPaaS categories on G2.

"We are particularly proud of this award as it's a direct reflection of customer feedback and sentiment," said Kashish Gupta, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Hightouch. "Fortune 500 and cloud native companies alike trust Hightouch to help them unlock valuable customer insights stored in their data warehouses, and we look forward to delivering continued innovation to our customers on our mission to make data accessible to anyone, anywhere."

The top 100 software companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform that transforms the data warehouse into an actionable hub for any team within your organization. Powered by Reverse ETL and a suite of no-code features, data and marketing teams lean on Hightouch to activate data from their data warehouse directly into 125+ business tools and applications. Equipped with ready-access to complete customer data in the SaaS tools they already use, modern teams are empowered to deliver the personalized experiences consumers have come to expect. That's why hundreds of companies like Chime, Autotrader, Plaid, the NBA, and Imperfect Foods trust Hightouch to sync billions of customer data points and audiences each year. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

