Hightouch Untangles CTV Advertising with Unified First-Party Targeting and Measurement Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading composable CDP, today announced a new solution to streamline and accelerate Connected TV (CTV advertising). This unified offering empowers advertisers to target, match, and measure first-party audiences across the fragmented CTV landscape of DSPs, OEM platforms, and measurement tools.

"We've helped brands like PetSmart, Warner Music, and WeightWatchers use their data to drive incremental revenue and ROAS through strategic cross-sell, win-back, lookalike, and suppression campaigns," said Tejas Manohar. "Now, we are expending first-party targeting, identity matching, and measurement to direct CTV channels like OEMs and streaming apps where, historically, fragmentation has been a real challenge."

Hightouch's composable CDP solves these problems by empowering advertisers with a fast, affordable, and automated solution that offers:

Easy and automated audience management : Build audiences from the first-party data that already exists in your data warehouse. Auto-refresh audiences daily to keep targeting fresh and maintain compliance with opt-outs.

: Build audiences from the first-party data that already exists in your data warehouse. Auto-refresh audiences daily to keep targeting fresh and maintain compliance with opt-outs. Programmatic and direct CTV activation: Sync first-party audiences to major DSPs and OEM CTV platforms in one place, including LG Ad Solutions, Roku Advertising, Samsung Ads, and Vizio Ads.

Sync first-party audiences to major DSPs and OEM CTV platforms in one place, including LG Ad Solutions, Roku Advertising, Samsung Ads, and Vizio Ads. CTV Identity Matching: Enhance the reach and accuracy of campaigns with the click of a button by matching offline identities to household CTV devices through Hightouch's third-party identity graph.

Enhance the reach and accuracy of campaigns with the click of a button by matching offline identities to household CTV devices through Hightouch's third-party identity graph. Brand, Tune-in, and Sales Lift Measurement: Gain insights into brand lift with Dynata and tune-in with iSpot.tv. Run cross-channel holdout tests directly from Hightouch to measure channel and campaign-level lift on offline sales.

In addition, Hightouch does not charge advertisers any add-on fees or CPMs to run campaigns targeting those audiences.

"At iSpot, we've been working to streamline CTV measurement for years. That's why we're excited to collaborate with Hightouch to enable customers to untangle data sharing for measurement across first-party audiences. Hightouch's platform cuts out that complexity, allowing our customers to focus on applying our insights to optimize campaigns faster," said Tom Keaveney, EVP, Business Development.

Using Hightouch's new CTV solution, a major US sports league switched from their legacy data onboarding provider, removing the need for manual data management while speeding up onboarding time from 2+ weeks to less than a day. Due to low operational overhead and affordable vendor costs, they reduced the total cost of ownership by 40%.

In another case, one of the nation's largest food delivery apps ran a targeted subscription upsell campaign with a major OEM platform for the first time by syncing bespoke consumer and subscription data directly from their warehouse to the media provider. With Hightouch's integrated identity solution, Hightouch increased the brand's audience reach by 81.28% compared to first-party data alone.

To learn more, visit https://hightouch.com/blog/hightouch-for-ctv

About Hightouch:

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization.

