HighVista Appoints Ramit Malhotra as Principal on GP-Led Secondaries Team

HighVista continues to expand its dedicated GP-led secondaries team amid growing demand for lower middle market continuation vehicles

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighVista Strategies ("HighVista" or the "Firm"), an employee-owned specialty alternatives asset manager, today announced that Ramit Malhotra has joined the Firm as a Principal on its New York-based GP-led secondaries team.

Malhotra's appointment follows the recent hiring of Michelle Santos as Vice President on the GP-led secondaries team. The two hires reflect the continued expansion of HighVista's secondaries capabilities and strengthen the Firm's ability to source and execute specialized transactions in the lower middle market.

HighVista launched its GP-led secondaries strategy earlier this year as a natural extension of the Firm's longstanding lower middle market private equity investing. Led by Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Secondaries Raudel Yanez, who brings more than 12 years of dedicated secondaries experience, the strategy combines HighVista's established lower middle market relationships with specialized secondaries expertise focused on capitalizing on a growing segment of the market.

"When we announced this strategy in March, it was driven by our view that the lower middle market, where HighVista has invested for more than two decades, would be a particularly compelling place to lead GP-led secondaries. That view has only strengthened, given the scale of the opportunity and how few managers we think are equipped to lead transactions in this segment. The team Raudel is building reflects our commitment to leading in this market, and Ramit's addition is a meaningful step forward," said Raphi Schorr, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at HighVista.

"Continuation vehicles have become an important tool for sponsors to retain their highest-conviction assets, the crown jewels of their portfolios, and we believe this opportunity remains structurally under-served in the lower middle market," said Raudel Yanez, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Secondaries at HighVista. "Leading transactions in this segment requires deep sponsor relationships and a team with hands-on GP-led secondaries experience. Ramit brings exactly that, and having worked together previously, I know firsthand the rigor and judgment he'll bring to HighVista. He is a critical addition as we build a focused team to lead in this segment."

Malhotra joins HighVista from CPP Investments (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board), where he was a Principal on the private equity secondaries team. Earlier in his career, he was a Vice President at Spring Bridge Partners, where he worked alongside Yanez, prior to which he held a secondaries-focused role at Credit Suisse and started his career in investment banking at Wells Fargo.

About HighVista

HighVista Strategies LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset manager that helps clients seek enduring and outsized alpha through investments in structurally inefficient markets. Based in Boston and founded in 2004, HighVista manages $14 billion of capital on behalf of sophisticated investors globally. HighVista's capabilities span private markets, including private credit, lower middle market private equity, and early-stage venture capital; public markets, including biotechnology equities and hedged public markets strategies; as well as multi-asset alternatives.

Important Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed here reflect the judgments and opinions of HighVista Strategies LLC at the time of this publication, do not purport to be complete, and are subject to change. No obligation to update or otherwise revise such views and opinions is being assumed. This publication does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer of advisory services, securities or other financial instruments, a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or other financial instrument, or a recommendation to buy, hold or sell a security or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Information provided contains forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control.

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SOURCE HighVista Strategies LLC