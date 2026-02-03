HighVista Closes Oversubscribed Private Equity Fund XI at $800 Million, Surpassing Target

Support from existing and new investors highlights confidence in HighVista's cycle‑tested lower middle market strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighVista Strategies ("HighVista" or "the Firm"), an employee‑owned specialty alternatives asset manager, announced the successful close of $800 million of capital commitments for HighVista Private Equity Fund XI, L.P. ("Fund XI" or "the Fund"), surpassing its $725 million target.

Following a strong first close in December 2025, the fundraise concluded with broad support from longstanding investors, reflected in a very high re-up rate, alongside commitments from new limited partners. Fund XI follows HighVista Private Equity X, which closed on $675 million in May 2024, demonstrating disciplined growth consistent with the Firm's lower middle market focus.

"We are deeply appreciative of the support from our longstanding investors in Fund XI," said Scott Reed, Co-Head of Private Equity at HighVista. "Reaching our close in a short timeframe reflects strong investor support for the focused approach that we have refined over more than two decades of investing."

Like its predecessor funds, Fund XI will invest in a diversified pool of small, privately held U.S. companies, generally with enterprise values below $150 million. The Fund will pursue a deliberate mix of primary fund commitments to sub-$500 million specialist private equity sponsors, direct co-investments alongside funded and independent sponsors, and selective purchases of lower middle market secondary interests. Together, these components are designed to create a single, integrated portfolio focused on the lower middle market, a less efficient part of the broader private equity landscape that offers strong upside potential for those who can navigate it successfully.

"We continue to see many attractive opportunities to invest in family and founder-owned businesses in the U.S." said John Dickie, Co-Head of Private Equity at HighVista. "The expansion of the small and emerging manager ecosystem, combined with the significant evolution of the independent sponsor universe, creates a robust pipeline for Fund XI. This will afford us the ability to maintain a very high bar for capital deployment as we build out the portfolio from here."

To deepen its capabilities around this approach, HighVista enhanced the Private Equity team by adding senior talent with the hiring of Woody Hamilton as Vice President and admitting three Managing Directors – Whit Matthews, Rob Nagle, and Ryan Tiffany – as Partners. These actions further strengthen the team's leadership and execution capabilities as Fund XI moves into its investment period.

"We welcomed a number of new limited partners to the HighVista platform during this process," said Caroline Page, Head of Relationship Management at HighVista. "There is significant interest in the lower middle market from institutions and family offices, and we value the opportunity to establish new client relationships while continuing to serve existing investors in the HighVista Private Equity program."

About HighVista

HighVista Strategies LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset manager that brings investors alpha opportunities in structurally inefficient markets. Based in Boston and founded in 2004, HighVista manages $11 billion of capital on behalf of sophisticated investors globally. Our culture combines inquisitive thinking with rigorous discipline, enabling us to identify and execute on opportunities with high conviction. HighVista's capabilities span private markets, including private credit, lower middle market private equity, and early-stage venture capital; public markets, including biotechnology equities and hedged public markets strategies; as well as multi-asset alternatives.

