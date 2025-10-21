HighVista Strategies Raises $270 Million for Oversubscribed Venture Capital Fund

HighVista Venture Capital Fund XIV will seek to invest in highly sought-after early-stage fund managers at the forefront of innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HighVista Strategies LLC ("HighVista"), an employee-owned specialty alternative asset manager, today announced the close of $270 million in capital commitments for HighVista Venture Capital Fund XIV, L.P. ("HVC XIV" or the "Fund"). The Fund was significantly oversubscribed, surpassing its $200 million target with commitments from a diverse group of limited partners, including a range of institutions and family offices globally.

The Fund will continue HighVista's venture capital strategy, underpinned by a long track record tested over market cycles and the team's extensive network in the venture ecosystem. Consistent with HighVista's focus on hard-to-access and inefficient markets, the Fund will seek to invest in a concentrated portfolio of access-constrained, early-stage venture fund managers. HighVista believes these managers are well-positioned to capitalize on secular trends in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, fintech, life sciences, and blockchain. This strategy is enhanced by opportunistic co-investments and secondary transactions, leveraging the venture capital team's deep industry experience.

"We are grateful for the confidence and strong support from our longstanding limited partners and are delighted to welcome new investors as this strategy gains broader appeal," said Caroline Page, Head of Relationship Management and a Partner at HighVista. "This successful close reflects our team's consistent and disciplined approach."

"We believe we are at an inflection point for technological innovation, driven by transformational platform shifts like AI and blockchain, which are creating extraordinary investment opportunities," said Kirsten Morin, Co-Head of Venture Capital and a Partner at HighVista. "HVC XIV is designed to seize this moment by partnering with visionary investors poised to back the next wave of category-defining companies. We are excited to deploy this capital and strive to continue delivering strong results for our investors."

HighVista Strategies LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset manager that brings investors alpha opportunities in structurally inefficient markets. Based in Boston and founded in 2004, HighVista manages over $10 billion of capital on behalf of sophisticated investors globally. HighVista is a partner for investors looking beyond the standard playbook for differentiated ideas that can amplify returns. HighVista's investment strategies span private markets, including private credit, lower middle market private equity and early-stage venture capital; public markets, including biotechnology equities and hedged public markets strategies; as well as multi-strategy alternatives.

