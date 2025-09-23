HighVista Strategies Completes Innovative Venture Capital Transaction in the Secondary Market

Deal Reinforces HighVista's Expanding Secondary Market Capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HighVista Strategies LLC ("HighVista" or the "Firm"), an employee-owned specialty alternative asset manager, has closed a bespoke secondary transaction to provide liquidity for investors in mature venture capital funds. This deal, involving seven HighVista funds with over $425 million in net asset value, utilized various structures, including traditional sales and hybrid continuation vehicles, which helped to provide investors added flexibility to sell or retain their interests. The process, managed with Evercore, attracted over 40 potential bidders, reflecting HighVista's strategic approach in today's evolving market where companies are remaining private for longer.

Kirsten Morin, Co-Head of Venture Capital at HighVista, highlighted the Firm's focus on active portfolio management, stating, "We're proud to deliver an innovative liquidity solution that accelerates realized returns for our investors, showcasing our team's ability to navigate complex market dynamics. We appreciate the continued trust our investors place in us and remain laser focused on delivering value through every market cycle."

Building on a recent lower middle market buyout transaction that proactively accelerated liquidity for clients, this venture transaction extends HighVista's engagement in the secondary market, where the Firm has long utilized secondaries both to generate liquidity and to identify differentiated opportunities across strategies.

"The secondary market has become a central part of private markets, and HighVista is well-positioned to capitalize on it from both sides," said Raphael Schorr, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at HighVista Strategies. "It's a powerful tool for generating liquidity in a market where traditional exits have slowed, and it offers potential for attractive, risk-adjusted returns. Our integrated platform gives us a distinct analytical edge, enabling us to structure sophisticated solutions for our own funds and act as a strategic capital partner for transactions sourced through our network."

HighVista Strategies LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset manager that brings investors alpha opportunities in structurally inefficient markets. Based in Boston and founded in 2004, HighVista manages $10.5 billion of capital on behalf of sophisticated investors globally. Our culture combines inquisitive thinking with rigorous discipline, enabling us to identify and execute on opportunities with high conviction. HighVista is a partner for investors looking beyond the standard playbook for differentiated ideas that can amplify returns. HighVista's investment strategies span private markets, including private credit, lower middle market private equity, and early-stage venture capital; public markets, including biotechnology equities and hedged public markets strategies; as well as multi-strategy alternatives.

