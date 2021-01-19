HighWire Partners with Rievent to Embed CME Learning Content within Journal Articles

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarly publishing technology provider, HighWire, today announced it has extended its partnership with learning software provider Rievent to deliver an enhanced CME experience directly within journal articles.

Rievent Connect makes it easy to seamlessly embed continuing medical education (CME) content alongside your existing platform or website, rather than redirecting users to a separate application. Through third-party integration with Rievent Connect, HighWire customers can now benefit from in-line course content embedded directly into the related articles.

This empowers learners through a sleek and intuitive interface, avoiding user error and supporting better learning outcomes, all while benefiting the publisher through keeping users on-site.

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN), a HighWire customer of over a decade, is one of the first publishers to benefit from the roll-out. The AAN provides premier online learning resources to neurologists and neuroscience professionals as part of membership, allowing its users to gain the certifications required to fulfill their roles.

"We have been partnering with HighWire for almost 15 years, and have worked with them closely during that time, acting as pioneers for many new industry tools," said Patty Baskin, Executive Editor, Neurology, "We continually look for ways to bring value to our readers and enhancing the CME experience is something we are very excited about. The new upgrade to Rievent Connect will help to empower our learners, as well as enhancing our brand and helping us to retain readers."

About HighWire

HighWire is an industry leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle.

HighWire was born out of Stanford University in the early days of the web, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for leading global commercial and academic publishers.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE HighWire