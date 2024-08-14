Highwire Unveils AI Safety Risk Analytics, Transforming Contractor Risk Management

New intelligence saves time, enhances collaboration, and improves safety outcomes

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highwire , the Contractor Success platform for capital project construction and operations, today announced the launch of new safety risk analytics built on advanced artificial intelligence. Highwire's new capabilities provide deep insights into contractor risk through advanced AI analysis of safety documentation. Highwire now provides an even more accurate and sophisticated contractor assessment, marking a considerable advancement in contractor safety risk management.

These new AI capabilities enhance Highwire's commitment to moving beyond basic pass/fail contractor management to deliver Contractor Success. With detailed insights into the context and quality of safety programs, Highwire clients can make more informed decisions and help contractors improve their operations. This is especially important in a market with a limited supply of skilled labor. Owners and general contractors can't afford to exclude contractors based solely on a simple review of past performance. Instead, they need to collaborate with contractors to help them become safer.

"Safety analytics are about more than assessing risk. It's about Contractor Success—fostering collaboration that drives continuous improvement in construction safety," said Highwire Chairman and CEO Don Fornes . "By offering insightful feedback on safety programs and management systems, we enable companies to improve safety standards, build stronger partnerships, and ultimately increase the pool of qualified contractors."

Highwire's new safety risk analytics capabilities include:

Deep, contextual analysis of safety management systems and programs;

Insights that categorize programs as General, Detailed, or Comprehensive;

Proactive risk identification, enabling mitigation strategies before work begins; and,

Automated document review, saving hundreds or thousands of hours annually.

The value of a comprehensive safety program is clear. A study published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine found that evaluating subcontractors using leading indicators can significantly reduce injury rates in construction. Specifically, an increase in safety management systems was associated with a 34% decrease in the odds of a recordable incident and a 28% decrease in the odds of a DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) incident.

"Our approach is not just about identifying risk. It's about freeing EHS professionals to stop administrating risks and start mitigating them," said Highwire's Chief Safety Officer David Tibbetts . "Construction is still far too dangerous. By providing detailed insights into contractors' safety programs, we're helping our clients create safer, more productive work environments."

For larger companies with established safety programs, Highwire's platform provides detailed insights for ongoing enhancement. For smaller contractors with less developed safety documentation, Highwire offers guidance on areas for improvement, supporting their growth and competitiveness in the market.

