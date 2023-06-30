Hiksemi Launches PCIe 4.0 SSD FUTURE Series, 7450MB/S Leads The Next Generation Of Gaming SSDs

HANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global provider of ultimate storage products and solutions, Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co.,Ltd.("Hiksemi") is committed to constantly exploring and inventing to meet the demand of consumers.

Seeing that SSDs have emerged as the mainstream technology in digital data storage, Hiksemi has made full efforts in the field of PCIe 4.0 SSDs with the rich technical experience. Recently, Hiksemi has launched high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD, FUTURE Series, designed for PC enthusiasts, gamers and content creators.

Just as the name FUTURE, this series is born to break limits and embrace the future. FUTURE SSD has faster speed, stronger performance, larger capacity, making users even more powerful in the world of game entertainment and content creation.

Faster Speed

The maximum sequential reading speed of up to 7450MB/S can significantly improve the speed and fluency of game startup, screen loading and file access.

To demonstrate the capabilities of FUTURE SSD, Hiksemi benchmarked the 2TB model on CrystalDiskMark software. The test result is shown in the figure,the sequential read speed exceeds 7450MB/S. In addition, after loading it into PS5, the file transfer speed and game loading speed become significantly faster. It is enough to reflect excellent speed and performance.

Stronger Performance

It adopts customized main controller, advanced process technology and the DRAM-less design to bring high-performance bandwidth and throughput.

In terms of heat dissipation, the new generation of graphene heat sink guarantees the better temperature control. In terms of durability, the MTBF(Mean Time Between Failures) can reach 2 million hours, and the 5-year long warranty service provides users with greater peace of mind.

Larger Capacity

The compact M.2 2280 single-sided PCB design, with a variety of capacity options, up to 4TB, can well meet the expansion needs of PS5, notebooks, desktops and other devices.

With the continuous development of information technology and the increase of massive data, higher requirements are placed on the speed and capacity of storage devices. With the efforts of brands such as Hiksemi, consumers can purchase SSD products with better performance, faster speed, larger capacity, and better cost effectiveness. Hiksemi will continue to invest in R&D resources, improve the supply chain, and conduct technology and product iterations based on consumer demand, striving to become an emerging force leading the development of the storage industry.

