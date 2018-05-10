Hikvision Surveillance System Provides IP Security Upgrade for Battleship North Carolina Historic Landmark

A stationary nine-level ship and museum, the Battleship North Carolina is a memorial honoring the 11,000 North Carolina service members who perished in World War II, along with all veterans. Visitor attractions include mess halls, the engine room, the bridge, and the Combat Information Center.

"The combination of Hikvision camera models and thoughtful camera placement has produced a broad surveillance umbrella for the Battleship North Carolina landmark, and also has some amazing views," said Jason Summers, commercial sales at ADT/Protection 1. The ship's cabling posed the biggest challenge, Summers said. "The USS North Carolina had a team of volunteers that handled cabling onboard the ship. Once the old coax cabling was removed, connecting the cameras and network was relatively easy."

After completing a major network upgrade last fall, it was an ideal time to replace the battleship's aging analog surveillance system. Hikvision integrator partner ADT/Protection 1 upgraded the system and installed 45 new Hikvision cameras.

A mix of Hikvision 3 MP dome cameras, 2 MP 30x optical zoom PTZ cameras, 2 MP motorized zoom bullet cameras, and 2 MP turret cameras were placed throughout the main ship and the gift shop. Two Hikvision 32-channel NVRs with 6 TB of storage provide recorded footage up to 40 days.

"Hikvision contributes to the communities where we live and work," said Alex Asnovich, Head of Marketing, Hikvision North America. "With our integrators as partners, we are able to support the community and give back to memorials like the Battleship North Carolina."

