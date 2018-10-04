Hilary Duff and GlassesUSA.com Add Sparkle to Glasses for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holidays, GlassesUSA.com and actress and recording artist Hilary Duff relaunched the Muse X Hilary Duff Collection in a more sparkly, festive version. Anchored in the belief that women should shine bright no matter the occasion, the Holiday Capsule is home to four vibrant frames in colorful styles available just in time for the end-of-year celebrations.

GLASSESUSA.COM AND HILARY DUFF LAUNCH SPARKLY HOLIDAY COLLECTION

"The holidays are always busy with celebrations and parties, giving women an opportunity to wear stylish outfits that showcase their personality. I am excited to end the year with a new capsule that will inspire women to shine bright and accessorize in style," said Hilary Duff.

The Holiday Capsule stays true to GlassesUSA.com and Hilary Duff's vision of inspiring women to be their own muse, and show their true colors. The Clara, Diana, Colette, and Anna models have been given a new twist to brighten up office parties, family gatherings or festivities with friends. Additionally, each frame has a star icon on the temple to remind women it's their time to shine. All models can be customized for prescription glasses, sunglasses, and tinted lenses.

"Whether buying for self-gifting or to share with friends, the Holiday Capsule offers women a comfortable and affordable way to express themselves through contemporary designs and festive colored frames," said Hadar Nussbaum, Designer and Fashion Buyer at GlassesUSA.com. "Our best-seller has been the Clara in black; the frames were designed to fit various face shapes and is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser."

To celebrate the launch, GlassesUSA.com is inspiring followers on their social media to tag whoever makes them shine the brightest for a chance to win a free pair from the new HOLIDAY capsule and a personalized card from Hilary Duff. Winner will be announced on November 15th. Time to SHINE!

The glittery frames are on sale exclusively online starting at $89 and up. Free shipping and returns are available on all Muse x Hilary Duff purchases, as well as 24-hour customer service, 7 days a week, for a risk-free, comfortable shopping experience. For more information please visit www.GlassesUSA.com .

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission including its proprietary Prescription Scanner App, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Mirror which uses augmented reality to allow consumers to try on the frames from the comfort of their home. The online retailer has been recognized by Internet Retailer and Inc. 5000 as a category leader.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com/HilaryDuff , www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA , and www.instagram.com/glassesusa .

Contact Information:

Nicole Nanikashvili, PR Manager

+1-646-918-53-00

Nicole.n@glassesusa.com

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com

