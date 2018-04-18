Hilary Jackler Elected Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Washington, D.C., Richmond Offices

Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock, comments, "Hilary represents who we are as practitioners and as a firm. A talented attorney with strategic vision, she is passionate about Kutak Rock's values and culture, has an ability to connect with our lawyers to create a collaborative environment and is dedicated to exceptional client service. Known for driving innovation and growth, Hilary has proven to be an agile and effective leader, making her an ideal choice for Managing Partner in our Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices."

Jackler remarks, "I am honored to be elected to serve as Managing Partner and excited about the future of our Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices. I look forward to building on our record of success as I focus on supporting our attorneys to deliver excellent services to our clients, as well as expanding our footprint within this region."

Jackler advises federal agencies, state and local governments, and private entities on structuring, implementing, and financing public-private partnership (P3) projects, military base realignment and closure (BRAC) matters, and programmatic and regulatory development. She has supported clients as they solicit, negotiate and implement over a dozen P3 transactions. She has assisted governmental entities to create and implement a federal grant program, draft policy reports, resolve disputes, negotiate settlements, and defend and prosecute litigation. She has assisted governors' offices, mayors' offices, and other local redevelopment authorities to enable the redevelopment of over 5,000 acres. She earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Maryland School of Law.

About Kutak Rock LLP

Kutak Rock is a leading national law firm of more than 500 lawyers with 17 locations from coast to coast. Our Washington, D.C. office represents clients in the D.C. metro region and nationally in the full range of business and governmental matters, including business and corporate transactions, commercial litigation, public finance and real estate law. For more information about Kutak Rock, see www.KutakRock.com.

