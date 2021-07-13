Hilb Group Acquires Easley Hedrick Insurance & Financial, Adds to Mid-Atlantic Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Virginia-based Easley Hedrick Insurance & Financial, strengthening its footprint within the Mid-Atlantic region. The transaction became effective July 1, 2021.

Based in Mechanicsville, Virginia, with additional offices around the state, Easley Hedrick Insurance & Financial is a multi-line insurance agency, providing a broad range of offerings for its clients. Agency Principals Suter Easley and Brandon Hedrick, and their team of insurance professionals, will be joining Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"Joining Hilb Group is a tremendous step for us in continuing to grow and deliver the best service to our clients," said Brandon Hedrick. "We are looking forward to contributing to Hilb Group's focused strategy and vision for the future."

"Our agency is proud of our history of serving communities for more than 50 years," said Suter Easley, "and we are excited now to be a part of Hilb Group, as it gives us the ability to have an even greater impact in the future."

"We are pleased to welcome an agency with such a tremendous reputation," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro, "and to strengthen our personal and business offerings to clients in Central Virginia and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region."

The addition of Easley Hedrick Insurance & Financial is one of six Virginia agency acquisitions completed this month by Hilb Group, headquartered in Richmond.

"As the Hilb Group continues to grow nationally, we are thrilled to be building upon our presence in our home state," Spiro added, specific to the six new agencies. "These acquisitions represent another step in our rapid growth, while allowing us also to be strategic and intentional in our partnerships to deliver expert advice and exceptional service to our customers and communities."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in more than 20 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

