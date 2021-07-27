Hilb Group Acquires Health Quote, Inc., Grows Medicare Business

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Rhode Island-based Health Quote, Inc., further building its Medicare business. The transaction became effective July 1, 2021.

Based in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, Health Quote specializes in Medicare offerings, including a complete approach to benefits and counsel for the individuals served. The agency's clientele will join Hilb Group's growing Medicare practice.

"Our strategic approach to growth is focused on continuing to build on the services and expertise that we bring to our customers," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to expand our Medicare business and offerings, as we see tremendous opportunity here for the future, and we know that we can have a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

