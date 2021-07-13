Hilb Group Acquires Keith Ghaphery Insurance and Associates, Inc., Increases Mid-Atlantic Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Virginia-based Keith Ghaphery Insurance and Associates, Inc., strengthening its footprint within the Mid-Atlantic region. The transaction became effective July 1, 2021.

Based in Roanoke, Virginia, Ghaphery Insurance is a multi-line insurance agency, providing a broad range of offerings for its clients. Agency Principal Keith Ghaphery and his team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"Our agency is proud to have developed a reputation as an advocate for our customers," said Keith Ghaphery, "and we are equally excited to be a part of Hilb Group and work together to expand our impact and service to our community."

"Keith Ghaphery and his team have long-standing client relationships and a stellar reputation in the marketplace," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are excited to enhance our personal and business practice for clients throughout Southwest Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region."

The addition of Ghaphery Insurance is one of six Virginia agency acquisitions completed this month by Hilb Group, headquartered in Richmond.

"As the Hilb Group continues to grow nationally, we are thrilled to be building upon our presence in our home state," Spiro added, specific to the six new agencies. "These acquisitions represent another step in our rapid growth, while allowing us also to be strategic and intentional in our partnerships to deliver expert advice and exceptional service to our customers and communities."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in more than 20 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

