Hilb Group Acquires Massachusetts-based Property and Casualty Business, Continues to Build Upon New England Presence

The Hilb Group, LLC

Jan 21, 2025, 09:00 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a Massachusetts-based property and casualty business. The acquisition took effect January 1, 2025, adding to the company's growing property and casualty offerings in the New England region.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 180 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 30 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected]

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

