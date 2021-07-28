Hilb Group Acquires MillBrook Benefits and Insurance Services, LLC, Expands New England Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Massachusetts-based MillBrook Benefits and Insurance Services, LLC, strengthening its presence throughout New England.

Based in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, MillBrook specializes in customized benefits solutions for businesses and their employees. Agency Principal Pete Miller and his team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

"We are proud of the reputation for excellent service and results that we have established with our clients," said Pete Miller, "and we are equally excited to join the Hilb Group and expand what we offer to our customers and our community."

"The MillBrook team is a terrific example of an ideal growth partner: expert solutions and outstanding service," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Hilb Group as we continue to grow our footprint in New England and nationwide."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

