Hilb Group Acquires Minnesota-based National Enrollment Partners, Grows Benefits Capabilities

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Minnesota-based National Enrollment Partners, broadening its benefits capabilities. National Enrollment Partners specializes in benefits enrollment and administration through its network of partner agencies and associate members. The transaction became effective February 1, 2023.

"We are excited to welcome National Enrollment Partners and grow our operations in additional key markets," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "This partnership allows us to expand our products and services to a greater number of communities and customers as we continue to build upon our proven strategy for success."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 27 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC