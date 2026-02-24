Hilb Group Reaches 200 Acquisitions; Expands Southeast Presence With Addition of South Carolina-based Agency

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a South Carolina-based property and casualty insurance and employee benefits agency with full-service risk solution capabilities. The acquisition took effect on February 1, 2026, expanding the company's offerings throughout the Southeast region and notably marking Hilb Group's 200th acquisition dating back to the company's founding in 2009.

"As a testament to the commitment of our team and the continued growth of our company, we are honored to achieve this milestone," Hilb Group CEO Richard G. Spiro said. "But we are even more energized by what we have formed together – as one company, with expanding capabilities to offer thorough, innovative solutions for our clients – and equally important, by our future and the many accomplishments that lie ahead."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed 200 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

