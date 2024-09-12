Hilb Group Acquires Property and Casualty Book of Business, Adds to New England Market Presence

News provided by

The Hilb Group, LLC

Sep 12, 2024, 09:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a New England-based property and casualty book of business, growing the company's presence in the New England region of operations. The acquisition took effect on August 28, 2024.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 175 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected] 

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hilb Group Acquires South Carolina-Based Book of Voluntary Benefits Business

Hilb Group Acquires South Carolina-Based Book of Voluntary Benefits Business

The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a South Carolina-based voluntary employee benefits book of business in its Southeast region of...
Hilb Group Acquires South Carolina-Based Business, Continues to Expand Worksite and Voluntary Benefits Presence in Southeast

Hilb Group Acquires South Carolina-Based Business, Continues to Expand Worksite and Voluntary Benefits Presence in Southeast

The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a South Carolina-based worksite and voluntary benefits enrollment business, broadening the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics