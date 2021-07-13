Hilb Group Acquires Ryan Harris Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Virginia-based Ryan Harris Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., strengthening its footprint within the Mid-Atlantic region. The transaction became effective July 1, 2021.

Based in Salem, with additional locations in Southwest Virginia, Ryan Harris Insurance and Financial Services is a multi-line insurance agency, providing a broad range of offerings for its clients. Agency Principal Ryan Harris and his team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"We are proud of the role our agency plays in protecting our clients and communities," said Ryan Harris, "and we are excited now to be a part of the vision, focus and future of Hilb Group."

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan Harris and the team, as we continue to expand our services throughout Southwest Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro.

The addition of Ryan Harris Insurance and Financial Services is one of six Virginia agency acquisitions completed this month by Hilb Group, headquartered in Richmond.

"As the Hilb Group continues to grow nationally, we are thrilled to be building upon our presence in our home state," Spiro added, specific to the six new agencies. "These acquisitions represent another step in our rapid growth, while allowing us also to be strategic and intentional in our partnerships to deliver expert advice and exceptional service to our customers and communities."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in more than 20 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

