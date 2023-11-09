Hilb Group Acquires Texas-based Employee Benefits and Property and Casualty Business

The Hilb Group, LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 14:35 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a Texas-based Employee Benefits and Property and Casualty business, building on the company's growing presence in the Central region – with a strong addition to Texas in particular. The acquisition took effect November 1, 2023, and adds to the company's portfolio in a high-growth market.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 165 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected] 

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

