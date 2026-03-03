Hilb Group Announces Appointment of Rob Nesselt as Southeast Platform Leader

RICHMOND, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilb Group announced today that Rob Nesselt has been appointed Southeast Platform Leader, reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Jason Angus. In this role, Nesselt will have responsibility for the promotion of strategic growth, retention, and additional business development and services throughout the region.

"Rob brings an unparalleled depth of experience in our industry," Angus said. "We are excited to welcome him to lead our Southeast Platform, and we look forward to his contributions to help build on our successes."

"Hilb Group has demonstrated a terrific growth trajectory with an outstanding vision for the future," Nesselt said. "I am honored to join the company and assist on the path to this vision for the region and our entire organization."

Nesselt comes to Hilb Group with an extensive insurance leadership background. Most recently, he has served as Commercial Lines Leader at Risk Strategies, where he had oversight of the organization's Atlantic Region, encompassing responsibility for the sales process and recruiting, market relationships, retention, and organic growth. Prior to his time with Risk Strategies, Nesselt served as Senior Vice President at Marsh McLennan, and earlier he worked in roles of increasing leadership with McGriff Insurance (formerly BB&T Insurance Services). He began his insurance career as a producer and account executive at Brown & Brown. Nesselt attended Brevard College and currently resides in Florida.

"We are pleased to bring someone of Rob's background to our team," Hilb Group CEO Richard G. Spiro said. "His hiring reflects our ability to build on our strategy and what we have achieved, and continue to deliver best-in-class products and services to the clients who depend upon us."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 200 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

