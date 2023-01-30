Hilb Group Announces Managing Director of Employee Benefits in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that Peter Tarmey has been named Managing Director of Employee Benefits in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, building on the company's commitment to dedicated specialty areas and a strong regional leadership structure to support ongoing expansion.

In this new role, Tarmey will be responsible for the growth and development of Hilb Group agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut as the company expands its presence and brand throughout the region. He will report to Hilb Group's New England Platform Leader Robert Calise.

"As Hilb Group's employee benefits practice continues to build its presence nationally and in New England, I look forward to being involved in our next stage of growth," Tarmey said. "This role represents a tremendous opportunity to lead the team while we continue to build a best-in-class, full-service client experience."

"We are excited to appoint Peter Tarmey as our Managing Director of Employee Benefits," said Calise. "Peter's extensive knowledge and expertise will allow us to further improve and expand the quality service and insurance solutions we provide our clients."

Tarmey joined the Hilb Group in 2020 as the Vice President of Employee Benefits at the company's Cranston, Rhode Island, office. Prior to this role, he served as the Business Unit Vice President at CBIZ. Tarmey has spent over two decades focusing on employee benefits sales and consulting, providing clients with tailored benefits solutions to fit unique customer needs. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Rhode Island College and his Master of Business Administration from Bryant University.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 24 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

