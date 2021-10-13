Hilb Group Completes Acquisition of D.F. Dwyer & Associates, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a book of personal lines business from Rhode Island-based D.F. Dwyer & Associates, LLC. The transaction became effective October 1, 2021 and completes the acquisition of D.F. Dwyer by the Hilb Group.

Based in Newport, Rhode Island, D.F. Dwyer provides a full range of Property & Casualty insurance products and services to businesses and individuals. Agency Principal Dan Dwyer and his team of insurance professionals have joined Hilb Group's New England regional operations, continuing to service clients from the Newport, Rhode Island, location.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of D.F. Dwyer and, consistent with our growth strategy, to offer our expert products and solutions to an even greater number of clients in the markets and communities we serve," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

