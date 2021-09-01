Hilb Group Continues to Grow; Recognized by Three Top National Insurance Rankings

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group has been recognized by three of the top national insurance business lists – increasing its ranking on all of these independent ratings.

Recent national recognition for the Hilb Group includes the following accolades:

Insurance Journal ranks the top 100 independent property and casualty agencies each year, with Hilb Group moving up from No. 18 in 2020 to No. 13 in 2021.

ranks the top 100 independent property and casualty agencies each year, with Hilb Group moving up from No. 18 in 2020 to No. 13 in 2021. Business Insurance lists the top 100 largest insurance brokers in the country by revenue for the previous calendar year, with Hilb Group rising from No. 26 to No. 23.

lists the top 100 largest insurance brokers in the country by revenue for the previous calendar year, with Hilb Group rising from No. 26 to No. 23. Inc. 5000 releases its annual ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America. Hilb Group has ranked 2721 (up from 2968 in 2020), marking continued growth from the past year. Inc. 5000 noted that, over the past three years, the Hilb Group has grown by 148%.

"Our strategy is to build a great company focused on sustainable growth, and collectively this recognition demonstrates the strength and commitment of the Hilb Group and our associates to achieve our objectives," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are particularly pleased that we have witnessed an increase in our ranking on each of these lists – a reflection of our growing capabilities to deliver expert service to the clients and communities who depend upon us."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at https://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

