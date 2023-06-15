Hilb Group Names Aida Sukys as Chief Financial Officer

The Hilb Group, LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group today announced that it has appointed Aida Sukys as Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Sukys will serve on the senior executive team and lead the financial initiatives of the company. 

Reporting directly to Hilb Group Chief Executive Officer Ricky Spiro, Sukys will play a key role, with oversight for the Finance and Accounting functions, including leading the strategy and implementation for investment, budget, financial regulatory, and related activities.

Aida Sukys, Chief Financial Officer, Hilb Group
"I am excited to join a company with such a strong record of growth, as well as the potential for even greater successes ahead," Sukys said. "I look forward not only to building on the business and operational results, but also to continuing the culture of innovation for the future."

"Aida represents a terrific addition to our senior leadership team," stated Spiro. "Her deep industry knowledge and insight will be invaluable to our financial operations as well as our overall vision, as we continue our strategic focus on sustainable growth, maximum value, and optimal service and offerings for those who depend upon us." 

"We are pleased to welcome Aida to Hilb Group," Chief Operating Officer Jason Angus said. "Her experience in the financial arena and her entrepreneurial background will be critical as we continue to drive growth and innovation."

Prior to joining Hilb Group, Sukys spent more than 25 years in senior financial roles with Willis Towers Watson as Global Head of Financial Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Corporate Risk and Broking, as well as Chief Financial Officer of the North America Region. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Washington, D.C.-based Interos, an Artificial Intelligence technology company focused on supply chain solutions. She earned her bachelor's degree in Finance from Northeastern University and her Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 27 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected]

