Hilco College Scholarship Program Announces the Third Annual Scholarship for Students in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced that for the third year in a row, it will provide two scholarship opportunities for students living in Chicago's Little Village community. The Hilco Scholarship Program called "Hilco Scholars," is now accepting applications at www.HilcoScholars.com for qualified candidates who are attending or planning to attend one of the City Colleges of Chicago. The application process runs now through May 2, 2021, and the scholarship will be awarded prior to start of the Fall 2021 semester.

"Offering this program for a third year demonstrates Hilco Redevelopment Partners' continued support to our neighbors in the Little Village community," said Roberto Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "Every year the students we support continue to amaze me and we are honored to be part of their educational journeys."

"The Hilco Scholars program was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said Rudy Cordero, a former Hilco Scholar recipient. "When I started applying to college, I was worried about the financial strain on my family. Since receiving the scholarship, I've gone on to pursue further education at Yale, and I couldn't have done it without this program."

The 2021 scholarship will be awarded to two students living in the Little Village neighborhood who are pursuing a degree in a skilled trade program at one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago. It will be awarded each academic year and is renewable for up to two years, provided that the students continue to remain in good academic standing and meet eligibility criteria. The scholarship award can be used for education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books, and equipment needed to complete the degree program.

About Hilco Scholars Program: The Hilco Scholars program will be available to students for the Fall 2021 semester.

Candidates must reside in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood (60608 or 60623 zip codes)

Little Village neighborhood (60608 or 60623 zip codes) Candidates must reside in the City of Chicago and be eligible for in-district tuition rates.

and be eligible for in-district tuition rates. Preference will be given to candidates interested in pursuing an associate degree in a skilled trades area of their choice at any of the seven colleges including manufacturing and engineering; construction management; transportation, distribution, and logistics; and information technology.

Candidates must be high school graduates or have received their GED.

The program is being managed by OFIC and along with Hilco leadership, will make the final selection of the scholarship recipients. Please visit the Hilco Scholars landing page at www.HilcoScholars.com for more information and to start the application process.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP (www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing mixed use projects, state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers. HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

