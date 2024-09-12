Hilco Commercial Industrial Engaged to Monetize SunPower Inventory and Assets

The asset sale follows SunPower's Chapter 11 filing and provides an opportunity for customers to purchase assets that are not part of SunPower's go-forward restructuring efforts

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI), a leading provider of commercial industrial asset monetization solutions, is pleased to announce its engagement to monetize inventory and other select assets associated with SunPower Corporation's Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases. This partnership presents an opportunity for interested buyers to acquire previously exclusively offered high efficiency solar solutions at competitive pricing.

As part of the Chapter 11 proceedings, HCI will oversee the efficient liquidation of a portion of SunPower's inventory and a broad range of select assets. The sale of these assets, includes, but is not limited to, over 120 megawatts of solar modules with related BOS (balance of system) and support equipment.

"Our engagement in the SunPower case exemplifies HCI's commitment to delivering tailored solutions for distressed companies," said Brent Bonham Managing Director at Hilco Commercial Industrial. "This is an opportunity for businesses to purchase assets that are no longer tied to SunPower's go-forward restructuring efforts."

HCI will manage the entire sale process of the above-mentioned inventory and select assets, aiming to ensure that the accompanying transactions are handled with the highest level of professionalism and efficiency.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Hilco Commercial Industrial for more information on the available assets and the process for making acquisitions. Detailed information and a catalog of assets will be made available upon request.

For more information, please visit www.hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-commercial-industrial/sunpower or contact [email protected].

About Hilco Commercial Industrial: Hilco Commercial Industrial (www.HilcoCI.com) is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition, and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, Hilco Commercial Industrial has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles.

Hilco Commercial Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Commercial Industrial