Hilco Global Announces 2021 - Little Village College Scholarship Recipients During Opening of the new Target Logistics Supply Chain Ribbon Cutting Event

The HILCO LITTLE VILLAGE SCHOLARS program, now in its third consecutive year, began accepting submissions for its 2021 award cycle in April. Each year, residents of the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago pursuing an associate degree program at one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago are eligible to apply for the award. The scholarship can be used for education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books, tools, equipment, and materials that are required for students to successfully complete their degree.

Jeffrey Hecktman, Founder and CEO of Hilco Global explained, "Supporting education remains an important component of Hilco Global's philanthropic HILCO HELPS mission." He continued, "The scholarships are a critical part of our continued investment in the residents of Little Village as we continue to open doors of opportunity and develop future leaders of the City of Chicago."

Monica Jaimes is attending Malcom X college to study business with the goal of eventually getting her Bachelor's in Business from Northeastern University. Raquel Avila is studying respiratory therapy at Malcom X college and is focused to start a career as a respiratory therapist upon graduation.

"I gratefully accept Hilco's scholarship. This scholarship will provide financial relief and will help fulfill a lifelong goal. It will provide a better future for myself and my family," said Monica Jaimes.

"Receiving the Hilco Global Scholarship is such a blessing and I feel very grateful. It has lifted such a financial stress out of my life and will award me the opportunity to achieve my lifelong ambition of helping those in need. With this scholarship, I will succeed in my goal to finish school and become a respiratory therapist," said Raquel Avila.

Hilco Scholars have been awarded on an annual basis for the past two years. Each scholarship is renewable for up to two years, provided that the students continue to remain in good academic standing and meet eligibility criteria.

"Once again we are awarding two outstanding students who are advancing their education and building a strong future. We are pleased to award Monica and Raquel the opportunity to obtain a two-year college degree," said Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners, "We are proud to support them in this exciting chapter of their educational journey."

Hilco Global, through its philanthropic platform, Hilco Helps, has been serving Chicago and the Little Village neighborhood through a variety of programs over the last several years, including:

Donating books to schools across the city through the CPS Children's First Fund Reading Summer Initiative

Children's First Fund Reading Summer Initiative Very Merry Christmas Toys for Kids event in Little Village and Chicago Public Library toy giveaway event

toy giveaway event Partnering with local community organizations such as Cradles and Crayons , The Salvation Army , and Instituto del Progreso Latino to donate new winter coats, shoes, athletic apparel and other clothing items to children and families that need it the most in communities around the city

, , and to donate new winter coats, shoes, athletic apparel and other clothing items to children and families that need it the most in communities around the city Title Sponsorship of the All Stars Project - Chicago and Youth Guidance - Chicago

and - Paid summer internship/mentorship programs to youth from southwest side

HACIA Pre-Apprentice program sponsor

program sponsor Giveaway hundreds of turkeys to families in need at Thanksgiving

HILCO SCHOLARS will reopen its application in April 2022 to award two new scholarship opportunities for Little Village students for the fall 2022 semester. Stay tuned to www.hilcoscholars.com for program updates.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia within the USA.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): Hilco Redevelopment Partners ( www.hilcoredev.com ) is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development company focused on industrial, life science, and mixed-use properties across the United States. HRP is committed to sustainable redevelopment through best-in-class environmental practices, community engagement, and local economic development. HRP has dozens of real estate investments and development projects across the nation with headquarters in Chicago and regional offices in Philadelphia and Boston. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ). Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, tangible and intangible acquisition and disposition of assets, real estate advisory, strategic equity investments, and much more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584568/20210727_Hilco_C0I6233.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584569/20210727_Hilco_C0I6237.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167212/Hilco_Global_Asset_Smarter_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hilco Global

Related Links

https://www.hilcoglobal.com

