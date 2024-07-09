Hilco Global Announces Ian Fredericks as New CEO of Hilco Consumer - Retail

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Fredericks as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Consumer - Retail platform, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Fredericks will oversee Hilco Merchant Resources, Hilco Wholesale Solutions, Restore Capital, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery, and Restore4Retail. He succeeds Ben Nortman, who will now focus exclusively on his new role as Co-Chief Commercial Officer, a position announced earlier this year.

Hilco Consumer - Retail Chief Executive Officer Ian Fredericks

"Ian Fredericks is one of our most impressive and enthusiastic leaders and his extensive experience and dedication have been pivotal in driving our Consumer - Retail platform forward," said Jeff Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global. "Ian's deep understanding of the retail sector make him the ideal leader to take our Consumer - Retail platform to the next level."

Ben Nortman, who has served as CEO for the past six years, successfully navigated the group through significant challenges, including the global COVID pandemic and the shift from brick-and-mortar to direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Under his leadership, Hilco Global's retail solutions platform grew significantly, marked by the launch of Restore Capital and the acquisition of Channel Control Merchants (CCM). Mr. Nortman will now dedicate his full attention to his role as Co-Chief Commercial Officer, leveraging his extensive industry network and strategic acumen to further enhance the Hilco Global platform.

Ian Fredericks, who previously held the positions of President and COO, has been instrumental, alongside Mr. Nortman, Michale Keefe, Chairman, and other leaders across the organization, in maintaining and enhancing Hilco Global's reputation as a leading retail expert.

"I am honored to take on this new role and lead our exceptional team," said Ian Fredericks. "Having been part of Hilco for over a decade, I am excited to continue building on our strong foundation and drive continued growth and innovation."

Since joining Hilco in 2011, Mr. Fredericks has received numerous accolades, including being named a Top Retail Expert by RETHINK Retail in 2024 and an Emerging Leader by M&A Advisors in 2017. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, including at events and conferences sponsored by Consensus and its Big Brands Show; The Secured Finance Network, The Turnaround Management Association, and INSOL. Additionally, he has contributed articles to leading publications such as Women's Wear Daily and Retail Rx, and is often quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Debtwire and The Deal.

Mr. Fredericks graduated from Harvard Business School's Business Analytics Program in June 2023, further enhancing his expertise in leadership, business analytics, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Before joining Hilco, Mr. Fredericks was part of the Corporate Restructuring group at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom, LLP, and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About Hilco Consumer - Retail: Hilco Consumer - Retail (www.hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives with operations on 4 continents. Hilco Consumer - Retail activities fall into several principal categories including: acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, Hilco Consumer - Retail includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), the SaaS-based mobile visual merchandising and operations platform ReStore for Retail (www.restoreforretail.com) and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com).

SOURCE Hilco Global