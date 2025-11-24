Hilco Global Announces Key Leadership Promotions within its Real Estate Advisory Practice

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global today announced two senior leadership promotions within its Real Estate Advisory practice, reinforcing the company's continued investment in the growth and integration of its Professional Services division. The appointments include Michael Sheinkop as Head of Strategy and Growth for the Real Estate Advisory Practice and Jeff Azuse as Head of Operations for Brokerage.

Michael Sheinkop, Head of Strategy and Growth Jeff Azuse, Head of Operations

"These promotions reflect our commitment to building a best-in-class real estate platform that delivers strategic value, operational excellence, and a fully integrated suite of client solutions," said Neil Aaronson, President of Hilco Global (Americas) and Executive Director of Real Estate. "Michael and Jeff bring exceptional leadership, integrity, and vision to their new roles. Their combined experience will further solidify our capabilities and accelerate the long-term growth of Hilco Global."

Mr. Sheinkop will lead enterprise-wide growth initiatives related to talent acquisition, platform integration, and operational strategy across the Hilco Global real estate businesses. His work will support the company's expanded professional services and capital solutions platform designed to deliver meaningful long-term value for clients.

With more than three decades of experience, Mr. Sheinkop has built and scaled high performance organizations across North America, EMEA, and the Middle East. His background includes leadership in global brokerage operations, strategic acquisitions, onboarding top producing teams, and developing collaborative and efficient business platforms. Since joining Hilco Global, Mr. Sheinkop has demonstrated strong cultural alignment and introduced managed sales capabilities that support sustainable enterprise growth.

"It is an honor to step into this role in support of the strategic plan to expand the robust Hilco Global real estate platform," said Mr. Sheinkop. "The opportunities ahead are significant. I look forward to working with our talented professionals across the organization to advance our strategy, strengthen our client offerings, and drive meaningful growth for the enterprise."

Mr. Sheinkop holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business from Indiana University. He is active in several philanthropic and professional organizations, including AIPAC and the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, where he serves as Board President and Patient Advocate.

Mr. Azuse will oversee the continued scaling and integration of the Hilco Global sophisticated Brokerage operating platform. His experience executing complex asset sale transactions, including numerous court supervised engagements, positions him to enhance operational rigor and support best in class client execution across the real estate platform.

In addition to his expanded responsibilities, Mr. Azuse will continue to grow the Real Estate Bankruptcy Brokerage practice. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Azuse has earned recognition for his professionalism, operational strength, and dedication to client success.

"I am excited to take on this expanded operational leadership role at such an important time for the organization," said Mr. Azuse. "Hilco Global has an extraordinary team and a powerful, integrated platform. I look forward to working closely with Michael and our colleagues to further strengthen our operational capabilities and support the strategic growth of the Brokerage business."

Mr. Azuse received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business finance from the University of Illinois. He holds managing brokers licenses in Illinois and Wisconsin and has held real estate broker licenses in six states. He is active in several professional organizations, including TMA, CREFC, and ABI.

