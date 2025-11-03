PORTFOLIO OF SIX MEDICAL/RETAIL CONVERSION OPPORTUNITIES & ONE DEVELOPMENT PARCEL FOR SALE WITH HILCO GLOBAL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global's real estate group announces November 20, 2025, as the bid deadline for a six-property portfolio of purpose-built or renovated medical buildings located across Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina and New York, with an additional 7.4± AC development parcel located in Georgia. The properties, each newly constructed or fully renovated and well-positioned within their respective markets, are being offered individually, in regional groupings or as an entire portfolio, allowing maximum flexibility for investors and operators seeking scalable growth.

This portfolio represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire purpose-built medical and retail assets ideal for a wide range of adaptive reuses, including healthcare, wellness, retail and both professional and governmental services. Collectively, the portfolio encompasses nearly 70,000± SF of gross building area on parcels ranging from one to seven acres.

In these markets, healthcare and social assistance consistently rank among the top three industries, underscoring steady demand for modern medical and service-related real estate across the country. Each location benefits from favorable demographics, with growing populations of working-age residents and healthcare-dependent households that reinforce long-term demand for outpatient and wellness services. Markets such as Syracuse, New York and Winston-Salem, North Carolina boast thriving regional healthcare systems anchored by major hospitals and universities, while areas like Detroit, Michigan and Belleville, Illinois (just east of St. Louis) draw from strong institutional and research-driven employment bases.

With each asset boasting unique modern construction, strong market fundamentals and accessibility within key population centers, the buildings present compelling investment opportunities for adaptive reuse or continued healthcare operation. These turnkey sites are in pristine condition and offer medical-grade infrastructure, adaptable floor plans and prominent visibility—well-suited for operators, investors or owner-users seeking to establish or expand within high-demand community markets.

Steve Madura, senior director of Hilco Global's real estate group, added, "Strategically located and featuring modern facilities with flexible floor plans, these properties offer exceptional potential for healthcare operators, developers and investors looking to expand or optimize their footprint. Subject to zoning requirements, beyond the logical healthcare uses, these buildings are ideal for a variety of adaptive commercial reuses, such as grocery, fitness, daycare and a myriad of others. We welcome the opportunity to connect qualified buyers with these premier assets and to facilitate a seamless transaction that supports long-term growth."

These properties are being sold individually or in any combination. Offers must be received on or before the deadline of November 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Letter of Intent (LOI) available for review and download from Hilco Global's real estate website.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] or Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected] or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

