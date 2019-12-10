Hilco Global Expands Business Operations Throughout Australia and Southeast Asia with Launch of New Business Unit Called Hilco Global APAC

NORTHBROOK, Ill. and SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey B. Hecktman, Founder and CEO of Hilco Global, announced today a new joint venture partnership with Macquarie Capital Limited to launch an extensive online auction and marketplace business headquartered in Australia. The new OPCO, Hilco Global APAC ( www.hilcoapac.com ), will deliver commercial and industrial asset valuation and monetization solutions, specializing in online marketplace auctions and negotiated sales throughout Australia and South East Asia.

Hilco Global management has worked closely with executives at Macquarie Capital Limited and an impressive team of seasoned asset management executives located in Australia to identify a significant business growth opportunity within the commercial and industrial sector. The company, which began operations earlier this year, has hired over 25 highly recognized and experienced asset management/auction industry experts within the Asia-Pacific region as part of the initial launch of the business unit. The new Hilco Global APAC team will be run by Adam Scharer as CEO, who led the GraysOnline auction and appraisal business for many years, and Michael Hayes as COO, both having served for over 20 years at GraysOnline, a leading firm in the region for many years.

Jeff Hecktman, CEO of Hilco Global said, "The new leadership team at Hilco Global APAC greatly expands our footprint throughout the Asia-Pacific region while building on our existing Hilco Valuation Services asset appraisal, Hilco Industrial machinery & equipment monetization and Hilco Merchant Resources retail inventory practices which have been serving the Australia and Southeast Asia region for many years."

Hilco Global APAC is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with additional offices located in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, delivering immediate national reach. The company will open additional offices in Perth before the end of the year and in both Indonesia and the Philippines after the first of the year.

Hilco Global APAC CEO Adam Scharer said the following: "We will be providing the entire Australasian region with a best-in-class commercial & industrial valuation practice and an online marketplace auction platform that will be second to none. Our mission is to connect customers with vendors of high quality, reliable assets and gain access to international markets, through an incredibly efficient valuation and sale process and the foremost expertise to maximize value."

Hilco Global APAC will offer our clients a broad range of monetization solutions including consignment, guaranteed minimum sale price and access to capital for outright purchase of assets.

The new Hilco Global APAC online marketplace, which is already live at www.hilcoapac.com, demonstrates the depth and breadth of our operation in the region and our extensive combined knowledge of assets and industries, including the following: Earthmoving & Mining; Civil & Construction; Mining & Quarrying Fixed Plant; Transport & Logistics; Manufacturing & Production; Agriculture & Food; Auto, Marine & Aviation; Home & Consumer Products; Insurance & Salvage, and more. Feel free to visit the new Hilco Global APAC online marketplace at www.hilcoapac.com and create an account.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gary C. Epstein

Hilco Global

Executive Vice President – CMO

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

+1 847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Global

Related Links

http://www.hilcoglobal.com

