Hilco Global Expands Investigations, Dispute Resolution and Monitorship Capabilities with Senior Hires

Former CRA, PwC and EY leaders to advise on high-stakes litigation, regulatory matters, and special situations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that it is expanding its independent investigations, dispute resolution and monitorship capabilities with the appointment of senior leadership to advise law firms, boards, executive management teams and investors in complex, high-stakes matters.

The firm has appointed Kristofer Swanson to help lead this expansion, alongside Andrew Bayer and Jordan Kraner, who join in senior roles focused on investigations, compliance, monitorships, and dispute-related engagements.

Mr. Swanson brings more than 30 years of experience in forensic accounting, investigations, monitorships, and expert testimony. He joins from Charles River Associates, where he built and led the firm's Forensic Services practice into one of its largest business units. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior leadership partner and Midwest Market Leader for PwC's Forensic Services Practice. He is recognized by Chambers as a leading Forensic & Integrity Services expert.

Mr. Swanson has led complex, multi-jurisdictional investigations across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Asia involving allegations of fraud, misconduct, and regulatory non-compliance. He has regularly reported findings to boards of directors, special committees, courts, and government authorities, and has served in court-appointed and government-approved roles, including monitorships and compliance oversight engagements. He is also an experienced testifying expert on economic damages, liability, and other complex financial issues in litigation and arbitration.

Mr. Bayer, formerly a principal at Charles River Associates and previously with EY, focuses on cross-border investigations, fraud and corruption matters, and compliance program assessments. Mr. Kraner, also joining from Charles River Associates and previously PwC, advises on accounting-related investigations, regulatory issues, cyber incident response, financial misconduct matters, and provides expert testimony.

"The expansion reflects growing client demand for integrated solutions in matters where financial, operational, and investigative issues intersect," said David Kurtz, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Services at Hilco Global. "These are situations that require independence, analytical rigor, and the ability to deliver clear, defensible conclusions."

The practice will collaborate across the Hilco Global Professional Services platform, leveraging the firm's restructuring, valuation, and transaction advisory capabilities, particularly in matters involving distressed companies, regulatory scrutiny, contested transactions, and post-resolution oversight, including monitorships.

"I am thrilled to join Hilco Global at a time when clients and their counsel increasingly require integrated, multidisciplinary support across investigations, disputes, and monitorships," said Kristofer Swanson, Executive Director of Global Investigations and Dispute Resolution at Hilco Global. "The opportunity to work alongside David Kurtz and James H.M. Sprayregen, who have each advised on some of the most consequential restructurings and disputes of the past several decades, is particularly compelling. By combining the existing strengths of the platform with deep forensic and investigative capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver clear, decision-oriented insight in the most complex and high-stakes situations."

The practice will focus on investigations, litigation and arbitration support, regulatory matters, monitorships, and disputes arising in restructuring and special situations contexts.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

The Hilco Global Investigations & Dispute Resolution practice includes leading expert forensic accountants and investigative professionals. The team is trusted by boards, general counsels, and leading law firms to preserve evidence, establish facts, quantify impact, and frame issues in their most consequential matters, including False Claims Act matters, anti-money laundering and sanctions issues, bribery and corruption, financial statement irregularities, embezzlement, fraud, regulatory scrutiny, and complex disputes. Its work is distinguished by rigorous, independent analysis that withstands scrutiny in the boardroom, before regulators, and in court.

The practice is led by senior professionals who are regularly sought after to direct complex, high-stakes investigations involving deep industry knowledge, multiple technical disciplines, cross-border considerations, and challenging reporting and disclosure obligations. The team brings global experience across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and North and South America, and includes experts who have testified on both economic damages and liability, as well as served as independent monitors under settlement agreements and deferred prosecution agreements.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC