Hilco Global Expands Real Estate Advisory Capabilities and Capacity with Major Strategic Hire

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Friedel as Executive Director, Retail Development Advisory and Leasing within its Real Estate Advisory practice. This strategic addition underscores the Hilco Global commitment to expanding its Professional Services division and enhancing its capabilities within the high-growth Lifestyle and Town Center retail and mixed-use sectors. The addition of Mr. Friedel strengthens the Hilco Global capacity to deliver comprehensive real estate advisory services to owners and developers seeking to strategically expand or reposition modern retail-driven environments.

Mitch Friedel, Executive Director, Retail Development Advisory and Leasing

Neil Aaronson, President of Hilco Global (Americas) and Executive Director of Real Estate Advisory, commented, "Mitch brings a history of successful outcomes for some of the most healthy and vibrant large-scale retail and mixed-use developments in numerous high-growth North American markets. His unique experience, relationships, and access across an ecosystem of retail brands will significantly enhance our ability to support clients seeking to grow their brick-and-mortar footprints in a strategic, market-driven manner, and also provide direct lending opportunities due to our enriched balance sheet capital base resulting from the acquisition of Hilco Global by ORIX USA."

With three decades of experience, Mr. Friedel has spearheaded a multitude of high-profile Lifestyle and Town Center developments, including Time Warner Center in Manhattan, CityPlace in West Palm Beach, and the $1 billion redevelopment of Disney Springs in Orlando. He is currently working on several significant open-air, mixed-use development initiatives in key markets, including Florida, Texas, Nashville, and Park City. His expertise includes advising developers on creating vital, master-planned Lifestyle and Town Center environments that seamlessly integrate retail, dining, entertainment, and community engagement programming into pristine, high-performing destinations.

Throughout his career prior to joining Hilco Global, Mr. Friedel has collaborated with ownership groups and their architectural teams to set the strategic course for the developments from early-stage planning through project openings. His responsibilities include developing tenant mix strategies, identifying appropriate anchor and boutique occupiers, proforma metrics, and leading full-cycle retail leasing programs. His extensive work with prominent national and global retail brands reflects a deep understanding of modern merchandising dynamics and the requirements of today's experience-driven environments.

Mr. Friedel stated, "I am thrilled to join Hilco Global, an organization with significant retail experience and momentum, having developed a unique integrated platform offering professional services, principal investing, and capital solutions. My clients will welcome Hilco Global expertise in long-term asset value creation, which uniquely combines real estate acumen as an owner and services provider alongside a substantial capacity to infuse competitive capital solutions."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

